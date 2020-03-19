By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

The Hunt siblings from Copan High School have given a new name to higher education.

Allison, a senior, and Aaron, a freshman, each recorded a soaring mark in the pole vault during the indoor track season for Emporia State (Kan.).

During one of the meets earlier this year, Allison skied over the bar at 9-feet-2.25-inches to place second — and given Emporia a 1-2 sweep — in the women’s competition.

In the men’s pole vault, Aaron — a multi-year high school state champion — finished sixth at the same meet by clearing 13-feet-1.75-inches.

Allison — also a state former prep champion — ended her college career with a personal best of 10-feet-four-inches.

The brother and sister also excelled in other sports during their Copan years.