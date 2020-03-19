As of Tuesday, March 18, the City of Ardmore Municipal Court is suspending all court dates for the next 30 days in response to federal and CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Ardmore City Manager JD Spohn said there will be no penalties for late payments and the city will not be issuing warrants during that time.

“And the (municipal) judge, of course that’s all up to her, and she’s making sure that everyone is treated fairly and has an opportunity to take care of their issues without any type of penalties,” Spohn said.

Those with an existing summons will be contacted. Those who are not contacted are advised to contact the municipal court clerk at the number listed on their summons.

After the 30 day period Spohn and the municipal judge will re-evaluate the current circumstances and proceed from there.

Following an executive order issued by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Sunday, the area district court is also suspending most court procedures for the next 30 days.

District Attorney Craig Ladd said the court is exploring digital options such as video conferences in order to proceed with certain court hearings and procedures required by the constitution.

Spohn said the municipal court may also explore similar options, but is currently still in the planning process.

“We’re trying our best to get through this and we’re reassessing everyday,” Spohn said. “We try to collect all the information and stay up to date as best we can and reassess and make adjustments and changes where we need to and work hard to keep our citizens and our employees safe.”

Anyone with questions regarding payments or court dates, or any other general concerns, is encouraged to contact the Municipal Court Clerk’s office at (580) 223-4436.