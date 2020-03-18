David Cash, superintendent of Pawhuska Public Schools, issued a statement Monday evening that announced the schools will stay closed following spring break, and will remain closed until at least April 6.

Cash told Pawhuska families that the state Board of Education voted Monday afternoon to close all public schools for the extended period.

“This afternoon, the state Board of Education voted to close all Oklahoma schools, effective immediately, until at least April 6 in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” Cash said. “This means, following spring break, Pawhuska students will not return to school for at least two weeks, and possibly longer, if health officials deem it necessary.

“Employees will receive information about their responsibilities during the school closure over the next few days,” Cash added. “For more information about COVID-19 and for answers to questions about the school closure, please visit our website at www.pawhuskadistrict.org. Again, there will be no school for Pawhuska students until at least April 6.”

This marked a firm, speedy departure for school officials from the guarded optimism of the previous week. Gov. Kevin Stitt on Sunday declared a state of emergency, and on Monday the state Board of Education convened for an emergency meeting.

Previously, from the week of March 2-6 to the week of March 9-13, concerns about COVID-19 also caused public expecations to begin to change rapidly in regard to spring social events.

An event scheduled for March 27 with author David Grann and the Women of the Osage — very likely one of the leading events of the early spring in Pawhuska — was among the casualties of the schedule, as Osage County residents joined the rest of the nation in trying to limit public exposure to the virus. Dannette Daniels, owner of The Water Bird Gallery in Pawhuska, announced last Thursday on Facebook that the event would be canceled and rescheduled later. Refunds would be given for tickets already sold.

The Osage Nation also took several steps last week in response to growing concerns about the transmission of COVID-19.

The ON announced via social media that it was closing the Osage Nation Visitors Center to the public until further notice as a precautionary measure, and that it was closing the Osage Nation Museum on the same “further notice” basis. The annual Osage Nation Sovereignty Day celebration, which had been scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the Osage Casino and Hotel in Tulsa, has been postponed until a later date, yet to be named.