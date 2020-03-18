VELMA – Jamarian Jenkins finished second in the 100-meter dash and Jordan Coody was third in the 1,600-meter run for North Rock Creek at the Velma-Alma Track and Field Meet last Thursday.

Jenkins sprinted to the runner-up finish in 10.78 seconds while Coody clocked in at 5:05.06 for the Cougars.

North Rock Creek's 4x100 relay team of Jenkins, Wyatt Hester, Noah McMullan and Mitchell James also recored a third-place finish in 46.12 seconds.

The Cougars were sixth in three other relays. The 4x200 relay combination of James, Carter Harvey, Hester and Jenkins covered the distance in 1:36.41. North Rock Creek's 4x400 team of James, Tate Conner, McMullan and Nick Lake clocked in at 3:52.40. The 4x800 combo of Conner, Lake, Coody and Colton Burch finished in 9:40.09.

Harvey placed seventh in the long jump (18 feet, 3 inches) and Conner ended up eighth in the 400 with a time of 57.75 seconds.

Girls

The Lady Cougars were led by fifth-place finish in the discus (90 feet, 0 inches) and a sixth in the shot put (28 feet, 11.5 inches) from Emily Rowell.

North Rock Creek also had a seventh-place finish out of two relay teams - the combination of Kylie Auld, Abbie Smith, Lillian Huynh and Tayja Murphy in the 4x100 (57.57 seconds) and Murphy, Smith, Huynh and Jayden Henry in the 4x200 relay (2:03.52).

The Lady Cougars' 4x800 relay team of Smith, Haney, Sydnie Arms and Katelyn Chaddick finished in 14:11.72 for eighth place.

Also placing eighth were Auld in the high jump (4 feet, 4 inches) and Lily Herron in the 100-meter hurdles (27.28).

