EDITOR’S NOTE: The people charged with felonies and misdemeanors are innocent until they plead guilty or are proven guilty in court. Those who want the final disposition of their case reported in the Pawhuska Journal-Capital should call Robert Smith at 918-287-7366

FELONY CASES

Loot from Osage Outfitters found in residence

NAME: Caleb Eugene Browning

AGE: 35 or 36

RESIDENCE: Pawhuska

CHARGES: Second-degree burglary; and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

DETAILS: Osage County investigator Terry York on Feb. 21 was granted a search warrant for a residence at 403 East 9th Street, Pawhuska. Prior to the search warrant being granted, Caleb Eugene Browning had been arrested at the residence on a Kay County warrant. No other persons were at the residence when Browning was arrested, and no other persons entered the residence before the warrant was executed, according to a case affidavit prepared by York. When the search warrant was executed, York reportedly found a duffle bag in a bedroom that matched the description of a duffle bag reported stolen from Osage Outfitters. A list was reportedly found inside the bag of jewelry that had been reported stolen from Osage Outfitters. Then, in a white box marked with the word “Kitchen,” York reportedlly found a large amount of sterling silver and turquoise jewelry. The jewelry had reportedly been stolen during a burglary of Osage Outfitters. Additionally found was a rent receipt for the dwelling, reportedly made out to Browning. In a Feb. 26 hearing in Osage County District Court, the defendant pleaded not guilty. His bail was set at $10,000.

Accused of breaking in on, assaulting ex-girlfriend

NAME: DeMarco Lamont McMann

AGE: 36

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGES: First-degree burglary; domestic abuse — assault and battery; obstructing an officer; malicious injury to property — under $1,000; and threatening to perform an act of violence

DETAILS: Tulsa police officer J.S. Kidd, about 2:35 a.m. on Feb. 22, responded to 513 West Latimer Street in reference to a report of a first-degree burglary. The reporting party told Officer Kidd that her ex-boyfriend came to the residence about 2:15 a.m. and began kicking the door in an attempt to enter. The reporting party opened the door to prevent damage to it. She reportedly told McMann, “You need to leave.” McMann reportedly responded by punching her in the face multiple times. McMann next reportedly saw the reporting party’s new boyfriend in the house and responded by punching the reporting party in the face several more times, breaking televisions and throwing objects at the woman. McMann then reportedly exited his ex-girlfriend’s house, grabbed a metal folding chair and used it to break the kitchen window. Tulsa police tracked down McMann at 647 E. 51st Place North, and he reportedly attempted to flee. When officers took him into custody and transported him to jail, McMann reportedly made statements such as, “I f—-ed up this time. I’m going away for a long time,” and “If I didn’t do it tonight, I woulda did it another night.” At the time of the incident, McMann was reportedly out of jail on bond on two pending felony charges.

It started with whether he signaled before turning

NAME: Jason Wayne Rowe

AGE: 44

RESIDENCE: Ponca City

CHARGES: Trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp affixed; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to signal upon turning

DETAILS: On the night of Feb. 26, Sgt. Brett Barnett, of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, was sitting in his patrol car, stopped at the intersection of the west end of Joe Colby Road and Highway 60 in McCord. At about 11:17 p.m., Barnett observed a vehicle that stopped past a stop sign at the intersection and did not signal until it came to a stop. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and asked the motorist if he lived in the area of Joe Colby Road. The motorist, identified as Jason Wayne Rowe, said that he lived on Lake Street in Ponca City. Sgt. Barnett noted in a case affidavit that Rowe seemed nervous and also displayed what appeared to be symptoms of methamphetamine use. Barnett did a records check on Rowe and reportedly found that he was on a 10-year sentence deferral issued by the district court of Kay County. Barnett returned to the vehicle he had stopped and had Rowe get out. Barnett asked Rowe if he had ever been arrested before, and Rowe reportedly said he had been arrested for trafficking meth at his house. Barnett asked Rowe if he had used meth recently and Rowe reportedly said that he had not used the drug — that he had to submit his urine to analysis as part of his probation. Barnett reportedly asked Rowe if there were illegal items in his vehicle and Rowe reportedly said there were no such items to his knowledge. Rowe reportedly granted the officer permission to search his vehicle. Barnett reportedly found a glass smoking device, two zip-lock baggies of a white, crystal-like substance, a bag that contained residue, four more bags that contained “a large amount of a white, crystal-like substance,” and a set of digital scales. When confiscated amounts of suspected meth were later weighed, the total weight was reportedly 45.23 grams. Officers also reportedly seized $937 in cash from Rowe. In a hearing Feb. 27 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Rowe and set his bail at $50,000.

‘I’m ripped’

NAME: Shawn O. Havens

AGE: 60

RESIDENCE: Skiatook

CHARGES: Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; and driving while the privilege is revoked

DETAILS: About 12:38 a.m. March 1, Trooper Romulus Gregory received word of a single-vehicle collision on North 52nd West Avenue, about a tenth of a mile north of West 133rd Street North. Gregory arrived at the accident scene about 1:07 a.m. and conducted an investigation. He found a maroon Ford King Ranch pickup in a ditch and, based on his observations, concluded the truck departed the road to the left, and did not leave behind any braking or tire marks. The pickup apparently went some 98 feet along a ditch before hitting a dirt embankment with small trees. In his case affidavit, Gregory said that Osage County deputy Martin Meek had arrived at the accident scene about eight minutes after it took place. Meek reportedly observed a man getting out of the truck and identified the man as Shawn O. Havens. Deputy Meek reportedly smelled an “obvious odor” of an alcoholic beverage on Havens’s breath and noticed that Havens was unsteady on his feet and stumbling around. When Gregory approached Havens, he reportedly heard the defendant say, “Maybe I could say I wasn’t driving and then there may be a chance I would stay free.” Gregory said in his affidavit that Havens initially told him that someone else had been driving the truck, but then broke down and said, “I’m toast. It was me. It was all me.” Gregory observed Havens and then asked how much alcoholic beverage he had consumed. “A lot. I don’t know,” Havens reportedly said. Trooper Gregory noted that Havens continued to give inconsistent information, and once again offered an account to the effect that someone else had been driving. Gregory said in his affidavit that Havens called this other driver both “Bart” and “Bert” and said he didn’t know the man’s last name because he just met him. Havens reportedly said “Bart” or “Bert” had jumped out and run off after the accident. Havens also reportedly admitted he didn’t need to be driving, saying, “I’m ripped.” Gregory administered field sobriety testing and subsequently arrested Havens. In a March 2 hearing in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Havens and set his bail at $7,500.

Accused of carrying pill into jail

NAME: Amber Tess York

AGE: 29

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGE: Bringing contraband into jail

DETAILS: Osage County deputy Martin Meek responded about 8:55 p.m. Sunday, March 1, to a disturbance report in the Sperry area. As he investigated the disturbance, Meek reportedly came into contact with Amber York, who was the reporting party. York was subsequently arrested based on a Tulsa County warrant. Jail staff members later told Meek that York had been observed on camera, removing a green pill wrapped in a $1 bill from a place where she had concealed it in her body. York reportedly told Deputy Meek that the pill was Xanax, and that she did not have a prescription but had become addicted to the pills. Xanax is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders. In a March 2 hearing in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for York and set her bail at $2,500.

Reportedly shot dog after biting incident

NAME: Bobby Gene Bechtol

AGE: 50

RESIDENCE: Hominy

CHARGES: Possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction; and discharging a firearm in a public place

DETAILS: Hominy police chief Matthew Foster responded March 2 to 817 South Wood. He had received word that EMS and the fire department wanted him there in regard to a dog bite incident. Chief Foster reportedly talked to a woman who said she went outside to break up a fight between her dog and another dog, and the other dog bit her. Chief Foster also talked to Bobby Bechtol, who reportedly said that he and his brother chased the “other dog” until they found it in an alley and shot it four or five times, killing it. Bobby Bechtol reportedly said he was worried the dog might bite another human, particularly a child. Foster reportedly thought he recalled Bechtol having a felony conviction in his past and questioned him about it. Bechtol reportedly said that he is a felon and the only reason the firearm was in the house is because it belonged to the woman who had been bitten. Foster reportedly reminded Bechtol that he’s not supposed to be around firearms, and Bechtol reportedly said he knows that, but the woman doesn’t have any other place to keep the gun. Foster said in his affidavit that he told Bechtol that he would have to take him into custody, but would try to help him out, seeing as how the police department didn’t “have any issues” with him, and knowing that he works hard at a local tire shop. In a March 3 hearing in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Bechtol and set his bail at $10,000.

Baggie contained 28.78 grams of suspected meth

NAME: Pamela Sue Orey

AGE: 58

RESIDENCE: Victorville, California

CHARGES: Trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; defective vehicle; failure to signal on turning; and failure to pay tax due to the state

DETAILS: Osage County deputy Johnny Porter on Feb. 27 observed a white Chevrolet sedan with a Texas paper tag headed west on Highway 60. The paper tag was expired. Porter also noticed the vehicle had a defective tag light, and that its driver failed to signal before making a left turn. Porter intiated a traffic stop. The driver of the Chevy reportedly presented an Arizona driver’s license. Porter asked the woman where she was headed and where she was coming from. She reportedly said she had been staying with friends in Tulsa, and was headed to Kansas but was not exactly sure where in Kansas. Porter asked Pamela Sue Orey if she bought her vehicle in Texas, and she reportedly said that friends with whom she was traveling had bought it for her. Porter reportedly noticed that Orey was “reaching around the vehicle in a frantic manner,” that she had “erratic movements with her mouth and limbs” and that she was perspiring heavily. Porter said in a case affidavit that Orey’s behavior was consistent with being under the influence of methamphetamine. Orey reportedly said she had consumed some meth, and that she had a small amount of the drug on the back floorboard. She reportedly gave consent for Porter to search the vehicle. During the search, Porter reportedly found a baggie that contained 28.78 grams of suspected meth. In a March 3 hearing in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Orey and set her bail at $25,000.