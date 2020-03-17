SSM Health is offering a free Virtual Visit for individuals who are concerned they may be experiencing symptoms of, or been exposed to, Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Anyone who lives in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma or Wisconsin is eligible for the free evaluation, which can be accessed at www.ssmhealth.com/covid19.

The virtual visit begins with an online assessment of each patient’s symptoms and potential exposure. Next, the patient will be virtually connected with an SSM Health Medical Group provider for evaluation and care, as appropriate. If testing is recommended, patients will be directed to the nearest testing facility.

The move demonstrates SSM Health’s commitment to ensuring everyone has access to high-quality affordable health care. These proactive steps ensure the continued safety of our patients, visitors, physicians, staff and communities.

SSM Health continues to work with federal, state and regional health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control to actively monitor the situation and update its emergency preparedness plans and protocols, as appropriate. For the latest information, visit www.ssmhealth.com.

