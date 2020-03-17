MIAMI — Thermo Fisher Scientific, which has a lab in Miami, is one of two diagnostic manufacturers that have received emergency use authorization for “high-volume automated tests for COVID-19.

“To meet the global demand for readily available novel coronavirus (COVID-19) detection and prevention technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific has mobilized its scientific and commercial teams to support virus identification, rapid vaccine development and the deployment of personal protective equipment,” the company said in a statement released from its corporate headquarters.

Swiss-based Roche is the other company that received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The tests play a key role in the rush to slow down the spread of coronavirus, which has killed 94 as of mid afternoon Tuesday.

In an interview on CNBC’s “Mad Money” Monday, CEO Marc Casper told host Jim Cramer “We have already about 1.5 million tests in stock. We began shipping them yesterday and today. But we’re ramping up to about 2 million tests in production a week, and then over the course of April we’ll be able to get that to about 5 million tests a week in terms of production.”

More than 200 labs across the country have received the tests, the CNBC story said.