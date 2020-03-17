The Shawnee Police Department responded to an accident in which a Kickapoo Tribal Officer was injured early Tuesday.

According to Cpl. Vivian Lozano, at about 2:44 a.m., Shawnee officers responded to a wreck at 1901 W. MacArthur that involved a Kickapoo Tribal Unit and a tan SUV.

"The Kickapoo Tribal Unit was eastbound on MacArthur and a tan SUV was westbound on MacArthur. The tan SUV was attempting to turn south into the apartment complex and struck the tribal unit," Lozano said.

The Kickapoo Tribal Officer was transported to SSM Health St Anthony Hospital Shawnee and was treated for his injuries and released, Lozano said.

The driver of the tan SUV was arrested and transported to the Pottawatomie County Public

Safety Center on complaints of driving under suspension, second offense, no insurance and driving under the influence, Lozano said.

The incident is still under investigation and case reports will be turned over to the district attorney's office for consideration of formal charges.

Watch for updates.