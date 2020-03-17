Jacob Desmond Bryce, 22, lifelong Tecumseh resident, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020.

He was born July 28, 1997, to Dale and Kimberly (Blassingame) Bryce in Shawnee.

Jacob attended Tecumseh Public Schools and graduated with the class of 2016 from Tecumseh High School.

He worked alongside his father as a trim carpenter and custom woodworks.

Jacob loved sports and was an avid OU fan and OKC Thunder fan. He also enjoyed music, hunting, fishing and the outdoors.

Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Dale Bryce of McLoud; mother and step-father, Kimberly and Jeremy Harris of Shawnee; sisters, Chelsea McKee and husband Devin McKee, Summer Dockrey and Amanda Dockrey; one brother, Todd Bryce and Madison; his nephews, Jack Bryce and Griffin Goodnight; his niece, Regan McKee and other extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, at Cooper Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, at Brown Cemetery with Pastor Tyler Holt of LifeChurch, Shawnee, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

