FireLake Foods will set aside one hour each day so that shoppers who have been identified as “high risk” for Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) have the opportunity to purchase groceries and other essential items. Those people include older adults, people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, or have been advised by their physician to take extra precautions.

We ask that our customers comply with this and help us create a safer atmosphere for those who are at higher risk.

FireLake Discount Foods Shawnee—5 a.m. to 6 a.m.

FireLake Express Grocery Tecumseh and FireLake Express Grocery McLoud—6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

FireLake Discount Foods also offers Groceries on the Go, which is available at www.firelakefoods.com. Customers can place a grocery order online and have the groceries delivered to their vehicle.

