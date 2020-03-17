The following deaths were submitted for publication on March 17:

Donald Toney

Donald “Skip” James Toney, 62, of Youngstown, Fla., formerly of Copan, died Jan. 30.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Glen Adkins

Glen Adkins, 88, of Bartlesville, died Saturday. Services for the U.S. Air Force veteran are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Margaret Smith

Margaret Smith, 80, of Dewey died Monday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Randall Tatum

Randall “Randy” Lee Tatum, 59, of Wann, died Friday. Family will receive guests 6 — 8 p.m. Wednesday at Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Tyro Christian Church. Services are under the direction of Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home.