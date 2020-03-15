Margaret C. Hooper

Margaret C. Hooper, 71, of Bartlesville, died Feb. 26, 2020 in Bartlesville. Born Margaret Carol Hooper in Tulsa, July 7, 1948, she was the only child of Ed and Thelma Hooper. Her parents preceded her in death.

A Bartlesville native, Margaret lived many years in California, returning to Oklahoma to care for her mother prior to her death in 2006. She was a member of the Bartlesville League of Women Voters and First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Bartlesville.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 20, 2020, 10 a.m., at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). The Rev. Susan Payne and The Rev. Doug McKinney, Los Angeles, will officiate. A private burial at Memorial Park Cemetery will follow.