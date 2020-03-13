The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County court records:
Bartlesville Police Department
March 10
• Cody Alan Lawson, 28, on charges of embezzlement by employee.
• Jason Stuart Durley, 55, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance.
• Axel Eulises Espinoza, 19, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.
• Eric Benjamin Mogus, 20, on charges of obstructing an officer and lights required on bicycle after dark.
Dewey Police Department
March 10
• Jessica Nicholle Gray, 27, on charges of DUI.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
March 10
• Moises Israel Lopez, 20, on charges of domestic abuse.