A Wynnewood man is facing charges for four counts of arson in the third degree after allegedly setting fire to multiple Murray County properties earlier in February.

According to Murray County court documents, Kenneth Wayne Click, 34, is accused of setting fire to four different properties located off of Big Canyon Road on Feb. 8.

Two of the lots reportedly damaged are owned by a local ranch and the others are owned by a construction company and local resident.

Court records show Click was previously convicted for a felony charge of child neglect out of Garvin County in Oct. 2018. Click was sentenced to serve a term of 10 years with all but the first 52 weekends served in the custody of the Garvin County sheriff.

If found guilty of arson in the third degree, Click could face life imprisonment in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary or a fine of up to $10,000 for each count, or both.