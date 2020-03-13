WASHINGTON D.C. - On Friday, March 13, President Donald J. Trump has declared a State of Emergency to financially aid the creation and manufacturing of Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests.

“We will overcome the virus,” said Trump. “No resource will be spared.”

The State of Emergency allows access to up to $50 billions dollars and will also allow the responsibilities and authority of the Secretary of Health and Human Services grow.

The administration has partnered with Roche, who has created a COVID-19 test that has been approved by the FDC.

Google has tasked 1,700 engineers with creating a screening website that will aid the American public in determining whether they have the symptoms of the virus. Should the screening determine that the patient has the symptoms, a list of drive through testing sites will be shared. The patient will then take the test without ever leaving the comfort of their car. The results of the test will be known in 24-36 hours.

The administration has partnered with Walmart, Walgreens, Target and CVS to install the drive through testing sites in parking lots.

“This will pass. This will pass through and we will be stronger for it,” said Trump.

Trump also announced two executive actions: waiving interest on all student loans and the instruction of director of Energy to purchase large quantities of crude oil for strategic reserves for the American people.

“Wash your hands and use common sense,” said Vice President Mike Pence. “Together we will get through this and together we will put the health of Americans first."