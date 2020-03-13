Robert I. Dye

Robert I. Dye, 72, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, passed away, Saturday March 7, 2020 at Journey Home in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Robert Isaac Dye was born to Russell E. and Mary Ann (Ford) Dye on September 22, 1947 in Independence, Kansas. He graduated from Independence High School in 1966. Later attended welding classes. Robert was united in marriage to Mary Lee Welch on April 10, 1970 in Independence, Kansas. She survives of the home.

He worked for the Independence Reporter for many years. He retired from the Examiner-Enterprise in circulation management in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He was a member of the Lions Club, Independence Pride Organization, and Union Chapel Cemetery Board. His hobbies were fishing, woodworking and many other activities. He enjoyed talking with people and was well liked and friendly.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, Children; Rusty Dye of Claremore, Oklahoma, Ike and (Becky) Dye of Independence Kansas, Christy and (Aaron) Malenchek of Bartlesville, Oklahoma and Massena Dye of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents and a sister Miriam Sue Lantz.

A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday March 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Independence, 220 South Penn Ave. Independence, Kansas KS 67301.

Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 216 East 4th Cherryvale, Kansas 67335.