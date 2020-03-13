MIAMI – The Ottawa County jail reopened Friday morning, March 13, after a final inspection was conducted.

The sheriff’s office immediately began shuttling inmates back to Miami that were evacuated in October after an electrical fire.

“Our inmate numbers are down low so it won’t be as big of a deal to get them back as it was to evacuate them,” Sheriff Jeremy Floyd said. “We already have 14 in one pod that we brought back about three weeks ago. And we have three in Craig County, one or two in Delaware, and I believe 11 in Washington County. The jail will get full pretty fast though; that’s usually how business goes.”

On another jail related matter, Sheriff Floyd said they are in need of shower towels for the returning inmates and is hoping local residents might be able to help.

“We are limited on towels at the jail and, with all the costs in getting the jail back up and running, we are a little bit broke. So we are asking folks for any type of assistance in helping us. I know a lot of people might have some used towels laying around that they aren’t using and if they would like to donate those to the sheriff’s department we would greatly appreciate it. Just make sure to include your name and how many towels you are donating so I can add it to the donation list.

The jail is accepting all clean towels, new or gently used, and colors are not important. However, the sheriff did request that no towels be donated that have any profanity or exotic graphics on them. And even if a towel is stained it can be put to good use.

“We like to give the inmates a fresh towel every couple of days, so we rotate them out. We need a healthy stock back so we can offer that,” Floyd said.