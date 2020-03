Joyce Hays

Joyce Marie Hays, 71, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Virginia Stacey

Virginia Stacey, 91 of Bartlesville died Wednesday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Darrell Kerr

Darrell Allen Kerr, 67 of Bartlesville died Wednesday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.