A new superintendent will lead Caney Valley Public Schools starting July 1.

Steven Cantrell, principal at Newman Middle School in Skiatook, said he is excited to work with the students, staff and community of Caney Valley and “to make Caney Valley even better than it already is.”

“There are so many positive things happening throughout education in Oklahoma. I look forward to sharing with all of our patrons the great things the students are doing at Caney Valley,” Cantrell said.

Longtime superintendent Rick Peters retired late last year, and interim Michael McClaren is filling the role through June 30.

School board president Sue Woods said Cantrell’s professionalism and experience in public schools impressed board members.

“Everything he discussed had to do with what’s best for the students, and that was consistent throughout the interview,” said Woods, who has served on the board for 25 years. “He indicated that as a superintendent that he would want to continue with that student contact.”

Cantrell emphasized that what appeals to him about the role is the strong local support that smaller district schools receive from the community and parents.

“I have always worked in larger districts, and have a deep appreciation for them, but many times larger schools do not draw in the support like smaller schools can,” he said.

“I did my student teaching 29 years ago at Frontier High School. The support from the communities that make up that district was amazing. I want to get back to that atmosphere where everyone turns out for school events, and really supports the students.”

He said he is trying to attend as many school events and meet as many people as possible for a smooth transition to the 2020-21 school year.

“I recently attended the girls basketball regional in Nowata, where the Lady Trojans put up a valiant effort in the first round. I also was at the March school board meeting where the board of education recognized the Caney Valley Academic Team as this year’s state runner-up,” Cantrell said.

“At the meeting it was announced that our team will attend the national competition in Chicago. That is a phenomenal achievement for our high school.”