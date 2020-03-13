State and local dignitaries will attend a ceremony next week to help mark Bartlesville’s next step in securing a long-term potable water supply for the city and surrounding area.

The ceremony is set for 11 a.m. March 18 at City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. It marks an agreement between the City of Bartlesville and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that allows Bartlesville to purchase water rights at Copan Lake at a reasonable cost.

City officials said the move is possible thanks to a provision U.S. Sen. James Inhofe authored in the America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018.

“Sen. Inhofe’s work on this issue, along with the efforts of many others over the past two decades, has resulted in the city’s ability to purchase water storage rights at Copan Lake,” City Manager Mike Bailey said. “The ability to do this, combined with the city’s planned wastewater reuse project, will provide a drought-resilient water supply for our area through at least 2060.

“It’s an important step for the City of Bartlesville and its water customers.”

The City of Bartlesville Water Resources Committee was formed in 2003 to seek new avenues for water supply sources after severe drought conditions hit the area in 2001-02. In 2006, the city contracted with the Corps of Engineers to conduct a study to determine the most economical water supply. The Corps completed the report and recommendations in December 2007.

At that time, the city began petitioning the Corps for a reduction in the cost of water supply at the lake. Prior to the implementation of Inhofe’s provision, water rights at Copan Lake were set at a cost of nearly $2,000 per acre-foot. Today, the city is able to purchase water storage at the lake for approximately $70 per acre-foot.