Thursday

Mar 12, 2020 at 12:01 AM


The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Wahsington County Court records:


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


March 9


• Drake Lloyd Hines, 25, charged wih embezzlement by bailee.


Bartlesville Police Department


March 9


• Nathaniel Jones Jr., 29, charged with service failure to appear warrant, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and defective equipment on vehicle.


• Christina Ann Mattix, 36, charged with driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and obstructing driver’s view or control.


• Ronald Anthony Alexander, 45, charged with driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.


• Joshua Gordan Bowman, 47, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.


• Tyshawn Cochran, 23, on charges of contempt of court and threats to kill.


• Edward Ray Florence Jr., 66, on charges of obtaining merchandise under false pretense.


Oklahoma Highway Patrol


March 9


• Justice Trebor Boatright, 23, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.