GROVE - The Grove Wrestling program held the award banquet on Monday, March 9, at Church of the Shepherd.

The program graduates four seniors, Matthew Bansemer, Kailan Cloud, Brendan Hernandez and Anthony Lucky. Each senior was awarded a $100 scholarship from the Booster Club.

"We have so many good kids and so many great parents involved in this program, theres no way that Coach Housely, Coach Barnhart, Coach Crittenden or I could do this without you guys help. It has gotten way to big and out of our control in some ways as far as being able to do everything," said Ward. "I can't tell you again how much we appreciate everything that everyone does for us."

The banquet was emceed by Head Coach John Henry Ward and featured a buffet style meal.

Junior High Awards

Most Improved - Laird Thompson and Corbin Houseman

Most Pins - Jesse Arnall and Gavin Stone

Outstanding Wrestler - Josh Gesell and Gavin Stone

Ironman - Ezra Gates, Dakota Morgan, Drayton Mathia, Ian Rashard and Laird Thompson

Perfect Attendance - Carter McCarthy

High School Awards

Most Improved - Dayton Keller and Jimmy Phillips

Most Falls - Brendan Hernandez and Ava Sarwinski

Outstanding Wrestler - JayDale Whitlock and Alex Crittenden

Ironman - Cameron Osborne and Matthew Bansemer

Perfect Attendance - Jimmy Phillips and JayDale Whitlock