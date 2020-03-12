My last article was about the Corona Virus. If it sounded like I wasn’t taking it serious enough, I have continued my reading. In fact the recommendations for taking care of one’s health while traveling not only apply to this recent outbreak, but also is a good advice for any sojourner.

It’s good practice to travel prepared with alcohol wipes to regularly disinfect surfaces that get handled frequently (your phone is filthy!) On the plane, you can also use a wipe to clean off your tray table, armrests, and seatbelt. This may be more peace of mind than science, but it will help clean up the last passenger’s spills.

Regardless of whether there’s a new coronavirus circulating, staying away from animals when you travel (even that cute stray cat or dog) is a sensible precaution. They likely carry bugs and germs that your body isn’t used to.

It’s wise to keep your distance from sick people, the recommendation is three feet. No hugs, kisses, or handshakes. Cruise lines have eliminated this practice for years. Smile big, nod your head and don’t make it weird.

At restaurants, do an extra hand wash, ideally after you’ve given back the menu and before you start to eat. At a buffet, only put food on a clean plate; don’t bring your used plate back to the smorgasbord.

We have traveled when the news was full of Bird Flu and Hoof and Mouth Disease. Images on television made it appear people were practically in HazMat suits. (OK, I’m exaggerating) But know that many Asians wear masks at all times, it’s easy to film pictures of that. They guard against pollution and the germs of over-population. If you’re sick, wearing a mask is a courtesy to the people around you. You’ll be less likely to spread your illness when you cough, sneeze, laugh or talk.

Fodor’s Travel writes, “There is no recommendation to wear a mask to prevent getting sick yourself unless you are in close contact with a sick person. The CDC is recommending that caregivers wear a disposable mask when touching a person sick with COVID-19 or when they have contact with the person’s body fluids, like disposing of their used tissues.”

If you are sick, stay home and avoid traveling. Your would-be fellow passengers will appreciate you protecting them (even if it’s just from the common cold). Given the increased monitoring since the discovery of the new coronavirus, travelers who do show signs of illness could be prevented from boarding a plane, cruise, train, or bus. Many airports and seaports have installed thermal imaging cameras to scan people as they walk by. Anyone showing a fever is pulled aside for additional questioning and maybe quarantine.

If you exhibit symptoms of the coronavirus—fever, cough, and difficulty breathing—follow the instructions of your health care provider as soon as possible. Usually, this means calling ahead to your doctor or hospital so that they can take precautions to isolate you from other patients while they carry out testing. Be sure to advise doctors if you’ve been traveling.

It’s important to know what your travel insurance (if you have taken it) will cover as far as cancellations. If you are ill and can’t travel, it will require a doctor’s letter that travel isn’t possible. Just being worried about getting sick, won’t be covered unless your insurance is a “cancel for any reason” policy.

If the virus isn’t bad enough, Scams related to COVID-19 are also starting to emerge. For example, there are reports that criminals are using the government sounding names to steal personal information and money. I think that is sick.

I’m still Good to Go, but I will travel with my Airborne tablets, my hand sanitizer, my wet-wipes, and will nod more and shake hands less.

Patti Beth Anderson has more than 20 years of experience in the group travel industry taking people all over the world. Her motto is "I return with the same number of people I left with… not necessarily the same people, but the same number nevertheless. So no 'crankpots' allowed" She may be reached at 918-786-3318 or pb@goodtogowithpb.com.