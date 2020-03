STILWELL - The Ridgerunner soccer team was on the road playing the Stilwell Indians on Tuesday, March 10.

Stilwell 6, Grove 1

Despite the game not going in Grove's favor, the team still scored a goal on the Indians, thanks to senior Ryan McAbee.

The Ridgerunners played at Metro Christian on Thursday, March 12, before enjoying Spring Break. The team will host Westville on Monday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m.