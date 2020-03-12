TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation Foundation is offering a free ACT Boot Camp for Native American students on Saturday, March 28. The one-day course will be held at Sequoyah High School in Tahlequah from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“We’ve seen the impact of quality ACT prep programs and have found that content delivery is key,” said Janice Randall, executive director for Cherokee Nation Foundation. “We’re dedicated to delivering ACT prep in as many ways as possible to help our students reach their full potential, and that includes everything from eight-week courses to weeklong camps and one-day boot camps. Each program plays an important role in the success of our students.”

ACT Boot Camp is led by Mastery-Prep, an organization dedicated to building students’ confidence on test day by providing essential test-taking strategies and skills. Instructors will guide students through content strategies for all four subjects on the ACT and administer mini-tests to help students identify their strengths and weaknesses.

The course is offered to Native American students in grades 10-12, with preference given to Cherokee Nation students.

The deadline to register is March 20. Students interested in the course can call the foundation at 918-207-0950 or apply online at www.cherokeenationfoundation.org.