The National Junior College Athletic Association has announced that the Division I and Division II men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are being postponed.

That will affect the Northeastern A&M men, who were to have begun play Tuesday in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The Oklahoma Football Coaches Association state powerlifting meet at El Reno has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Originally scheduled to be Friday and Saturday, it has tentatively been rescheduled for April 9 and 10, the OFBCA announced on its website.

Miami, Afton, Commerce, Fairland, Quapaw and Wyandotte were to have had competitors.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced it was suspending all athletic activities for the next few days and through spring break next week.

As a result, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ tennis and middle school and high school baseball games at Miami through Saturday have been cancelled.

The Grove girls were to have played Weatherford in a first-round Class 4A basketball tournament game at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany.

“The safety of the kids comes first,” said Grove girls’ coach and athletic director Richard Bassett. “We are of course disappointed, but the safety of the kids comes first.”

The Golden Norsemen were to take the place of Monroe (New York) College, which was unable to travel because of the virus.

"Due to the concerns surrounding the safety and security of our student-athletes and those involved with Division I and Division II NJCAA championships, we are postponing the tournaments and maintaining a fluid mentality to see these tournaments take place with a tentative start date,” Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President and CEO, said in the release.

“We have two main objectives in this situation first and foremost is to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, college personnel, and fans. Second is to make sure our student-athletes receive the national championship experience that they have worked so hard for."

The release said start dates for each of the respective tournaments are tentative and the NJCAA will continue to follow all state and local mandates, restrictions, and regulations as it impacts its member institutions and national championship events.

Division III tournaments, currently underway, will shuffle schedules so play will conclude on Friday, March 13.

Consolation games are being cancelled and semifinal and championship games now will be played Friday.