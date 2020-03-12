Dear Editor,

At the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware County (OK), we see every day the inequities and roadblocks facing our country's young people. It's with that in mind that we commit to providing every child the opportunity for a better future, no matter their background, to assuring success is within reach for every young person who enters our doors and that everyone reaches their full potential. But we can't do it alone.

Our kids' success isn't just on Congress or our state lawmakers, it's on all of us to move the needle for youth in America, creating real opportunity based on kids' potential-not on the circumstances that surround them. Our young people are the promise of tomorrow, our future leaders and innovators of our economy. We owe it to them to invest in their futures today. Support your local Boys & Girls Club!

Sincerely,

Jay Cranke

PO Box 1260

Jay, OK 74346

jaybgcdc@gmail.com