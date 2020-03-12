PRYOR - The Lady Red Tennis team started the season on a tough note.

The team competed in the Pryor tournament while missing a top player and five substitutes. The Lady Red still only missed a three way tie for first with Collinsville and Pryor by a single point. Other teams in the tournament included Tahlequah, Lincoln Christian, Nowata, Miami and Wagoner.

1 Singles - Bailey Pittman finished in second.

2 Singles - Whitney Rutherford won her bracket.

1 Doubles - Lauren Chaney and Shelby Buzzard placed second.

2 Doubles - Katyn Medlin and Haylie Stephens finished in sixth.

"We were down, playing out eleventh ranked player on the team. They still almost did it," said Grove Head Coach Todd Kerr.

The Lady Red will play again on Tuesday, March 24, in Miami.