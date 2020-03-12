STILWELL - The Lady Red soccer team has garnered the team's first win of the season on the road against Stilwell.

Grove 3, Stilwell 0

The Lady Red scored all three goals in the first quarter. Meadow DeZoete had two goals and Briley Pennington had the remaining goal. Grove had a total of 17 shots on goal, nine in the first half and eight in the second. The Lady Red's goalie, Lizzie Fields also had four saves on the night, two in each half.

DeZoete and Faith Tully each had an assist.

"Saw a lot of good progress on the things we have been working on. Played well and dominated the game from start to finish. We created a lot of good chances and should have scored a few more goals, but we were pleased with our performance," said Grove Head Coach Walker Botts.

The Lady Red played at Metro Christian in Tulsa on Thursday, March 12, before taking a short break for Spring Break. The team will be back in action on Monday, March 23, hosting Westville at 5:30 p.m.