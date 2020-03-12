GROVE - On Monday, March 9, Carl Powell met Red and a life-long friendship began.

Powell is a veteran who served in the Vietnam war. Red is a mini goldendoodle that has been Puppy Culture trained. Just one in a litter of six boys, Red is described as “laid back”.

The two met through the local nonprofit One Veteran, One Dog, Two Lives Saved. Founder Roy Iveson says that Powell and Red are his 301st match in just over five years.

“When a person gets a dog from me, the first three months are spent bonding. So that they become one. After that, they go through the basic obedience course and it will take about a month to do that,” said Iveson. “The next step is certification. Certification is done by an AKC examination.”

Iveson says that Red will be ready for certification in about three months.

“The biggest majority of [our dogs] come from kill centers and shelters. Every once in a while, we will get a gift like we have here [with Red],” said Iveson. “Until the day I die, I will do it in [God’s] name and for Him and for the animals and for the veterans.”

Iveson’s personal therapy dog, Sally, was found in a trash bag and was certified at just 14 weeks-old. Sally is a five year-old black lab who loves to work and even trains other dogs in the neighborhood.

“The first time it happened, I looked out, and she and the dog were in the cul-de-sac. Sally would lay down and the dog would lay down. Sally would sit down and the dog would sit down. She has done things that would defy and done things that you’d never ever think a do could do,” said Iveson.

For Powell, Red will become more than a constant companion.

“Having something I can really deal with as far as the animal goes, I’ve never had one of these dogs. I do love animals, I’ve had a bunch of pet dogs and they’ve all gone. This one here is going to have to take their place,” said Powell.

Powell says that Red does not know any of his secrets yet, but says they will discover them together.

“I’m sure I’ll find out a whole bunch of them,” said Powell.

The owner of Goldendoodles of Grand, where Red called home, is Melody Hurst. Hurst is also a home health nurse.

“I love animals and I love dogs and I find that people who have dogs in the home, as far as the elderly or the disabled or people who are sick of hurt, do better, heal quicker and are happier,” said Hurst. “I knew that it would go hand in hand with my nursing, but I didn’t know how much until I met Roy.”

In her second meeting with Iveson, Hurst also met Powell.

“I just felt like God laid it on my heart to donate one of these precious babies [to Carl],” said Hurst.

Now Red and Powell will grow together, then train together, certified and do life together.

“What I’ve been able to do is prove to people that we can give these dogs to veterans. They don’t have to be charged for them,” said Iveson. “My dream is for this to become nationwide and possibly worldwide.”

For more information on One Veteran, One Dog, Two Lives Saved, find them on facebook. For more information on Goldendoodles of Grand, visit www.goldendoodlesofgrand.com.