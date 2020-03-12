“The fishing was good: it was the catching that was bad”

The lake from a bass tournament perspective is a tough nut, but some great weights were posted. Midwest Fish Tournaments (Anglers in Action) was here this weekend out of Wolf Creek. Kyle Kitts fishing alone weighed in 24.72 lbs with a 6.83 kicker and took home the winning check. Big bass, and it was a whopper, was caught by the team of Chad Allison and Jeff Moss going 7.46 lbs. Midwest Fish Tournaments also brings the BIG BASS BASH back to Grand Lake in May. The prize is $50k for the biggest 1 fish, check it out. This week we have The Bass Federation (TBF) in Grove which brings 108 anglers from across the U.S. to compete for a Ranger boat and additional qualification into larger bass fishing venues.

We spent the past week looking at as much water as possible, from the Elk River down past Duck Creek. The water color is improving especially in the back of Honey Creek, the back of the Elk River, and certain areas in Drowning and Duck Creeks. The lake is also warming with surface temperatures in the lower 50’s. Level remains around 744’ which is okay for spring fishing.

All species are slow right now. We tried our hand for black bass but they were not that productive throwing jerk baits and Alabama rigs. We did find some crappie with our electronics but we could not get many to bite, and our white bass endeavors in the rivers didn’t pan out. I spoke with some of the catfish guides and they are having good luck further down the Grand River chain. BUT, somebody is always catching fish, never give up!

Until next time, keep your bait in the water. Clint Baranowski

For more information about Clint Baranowski or Infinity Guide Service, persons interested may call 918-786-3474 or visit infinityguideservice.com.