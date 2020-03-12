WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Red dirt meets Texas country flavor with new Oklahoma band Cross Rags and Young makes its way to SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on March 13.

The free concert will begin at 9 p.m.

Yukon, Oklahoma-based Cross Rags and Young are made up of Grady Cross and Randy Ragsdale, formerly part of the award-winning band Cross Canadian Ragweed, and singer-songwriter Jason Young.

After Cross Canadian Ragweed disbanded in 2010, Cross and Ragsdale took a break from the road to focus on family life, while Young was pursuing building a name for himself as a solo artist. The trio joined forces to create a unique spin on the Texas country sound, incorporating the familiar sound of red dirt that their fans have grown to love in years past.

The group is now heading out on its first nationwide tour since becoming a trio, focusing heavily on Texas and Oklahoma. For more information on Cross Rags and Young, visit www.CrossRagsandYoung.com.

Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is located off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call (800) 754-4111. All guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.