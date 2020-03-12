TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation is offering expanded cultural and educational opportunities at museum locations throughout March and April.

Upcoming events and programs include:

March 14

Join Cherokee National Treasure Lisa Rutherford from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Cherokee National History Museum for an artist discussion and demonstration on precontact clothing, deerskin moccasins and feather capes. The event is open to the public and free to attend.

March 19

Spend spring break with Cherokee Nation and enjoy free, family-friendly activities at each museum. Activities are provided from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and vary by location.

April 2-5

Cherokee Days is returning to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C. The festival showcases the shared history and cultural lifeways of the three Cherokee tribes: Cherokee Nation, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians.

April 3

Winners of the Cherokee Art Market Youth Competition will be announced during a reception on April 3 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cherokee Heritage Center in conjunction with the 49th Annual Trail of Tears Art Show. Winning artwork selected from the youth competition will remain on display throughout the duration of the Trail of Tears Art Show.

April 11

Join Cherokee National Treasure Betty Frogg from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Cherokee National History Museum for an artist discussion and demonstration on the art of twining.

April 18

Experience an up-close look at Cherokee pottery at the inaugural Cherokee Mini Market at the Cherokee National History Museum. Cherokee National Treasure Jane Osti, along with artists Eva Cantrell, Crystal Hanna and Tama Roberts, will demonstrate their work and have items available for purchase from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cherokee Nation museum locations include the Cherokee National History Museum, located at 101 S. Muskogee Avenue; Cherokee National Prison Museum, located at 124 E. Choctaw St.; Cherokee National Supreme Court Museum, located at 122 E. Keetoowah St.; John Ross Museum, located at 22366 S. 530 Rd. in Park Hill; and Sequoyah’s Cabin Museum, located at 470288 Highway 101 in Sallisaw.

For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, please call (877) 779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.