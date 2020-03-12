As many of you know, a few weeks ago my son Jim suffered a wrestling injury and has been undergoing treatment and rehabilitation at the Centre for Neuro Skills in Bakersfield, California. He is making progress and has a great attitude, but there is a long road to his full recovery.

The outpouring of support and prayers from Oklahomans has been truly amazing. I am grateful each and every day to represent people who are not only understanding of the situation but have also offered up so many prayers and words of encouragement for Jim and my family. It’s just another example that the Oklahoma Standard is alive and well in our community.

I have spent most of the past several weeks in California supporting his recovery and I will continue to be there over the next few months. Unfortunately, that means I will not be able to be in Washington, DC to cast votes. Every time I miss a vote, I submit how I would have voted for the record and include it in my weekly newsletter. You can see those votes each week the House is in session by subscribing to my newsletter on my website: mullin.house.gov.

My office and I are still accessible to constituents. While I can’t take in-person meetings, I do phone calls instead with people who have requested meetings. My staff also regularly updates me on meetings they take on my behalf and any immediate issues that need my attention.

All my offices are operating as normal and working to serve the people of the Second District. If you would like to request a meeting with me or a member of my staff, please contact any of my offices. If you are visiting Washington, DC in the coming weeks or months and would like to request tours, you can do so on my website. If you need assistance with a federal agency, my Oklahoma team is available to help.

As always, you can call any of my offices or send me an email asking questions, requesting information, or sharing your opinion on issues important to you.

While we just had to adapt to a time change and being on the opposite side of the country, we are still conducting business as usual.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) represents the second district in the U.S. House of Representatives. He can be reached through http://mullin.house.gov, and at 811-A N York St., Muskogee, OK 74403, 918-687-2533 or 202-225-2701.