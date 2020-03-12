GROVE - The Grove Ridgerunners baseball team hosted Gentry High School on Monday, March 9.

The Ridgerunners defeated the Pioneers 6-2 to improve their record 2-2 on the season.

Grove 6, Gentry 2

Colin Craig started on the mound for the Ridgerunners earning the win and throwing 5.2 innings allowing one earned run on just three hits. Craig walked five but struck out eight. Layne Rutherford came into the game in the top of the sixth inning with the bases loaded and induced a ground out to end the Pioneers threat. Rutherford finished the game with 1.1 innings pitched, zero runs or hits allowed, walked one, and struck out two earning his first save of the season.

After giving up a single run in the top of the first inning, the Ridgerunners scored three of their own. With one out, Chase Coughran smoked one of his three hits up the middle. After a strikeout, Cooper Smith grounded a ball deep into the hole at shortstop for a single. Four straight Ridgerunner walks gave them a 3-1 lead that they held the rest of the game.

With one out in the bottom of the second, the Ridgerunners struck again. Rutherford tripled to deep left field and scored when Coughran roped a double into the right center field gap. The Ridgerunners now had a 4-1 lead.

Gentry answered back in the top of the third when they received back-to-back walks starting the inning. The Pioneers then bunted the runner to third but the Ridgerunner defense was right on top of the play. The throw went to third but pulled the fielder off the bag loading the bases. After a popout, the Gentry hitter tapped a slow grounder to short. The ball wasn’t hit hard enough to turn over the double play allowing a run to score. The next batter struck out and the Ridgerunners held a 4-2 lead.

The game stayed 4-2 until the bottom of the sixth inning when the Ridgerunners tacked on two more. Bryce Davis started the inning with a line drive to left field for a single. Ayden Hunsperger followed it up with a single of his own before Layne Rutherford hit a deep fly ball over the centerfielder’s head.

The Ridgerunners are playing well and starting to put things together, according to Head Coach Drew Osborne.

“We are starting to get things figured out,” Osborne said. “We are playing with a good intensity level and all working for a common goal. We want to continue to be successful and push our players to be better. Our guys are learning what it takes to reach the high level of expectations we have for them.”

Rutherford had two hits, a double and a triple. He also drove in two runs and scored one of his own. Coughran added a walk to his three hits and scored one run. Craig didn’t record a hit, but was on base with a walk and a hit by pitch. Isaac Lopez recorded a walk. Logan Engles had a walk and sacrifice fly driving in a run. Wyatt Wall had a hit and walk. Davis had a walk and run scored to go with his single. Hunsperger also scored a run after reaching on his single. Hayes Pavatt threw out another runner trying to steal making three in four games so far this season.

The Ridgerunners were on the road on Thursday, March 12, when they travel to Claremore to take on Sequoyah Claremore High School. The team will then host Providence Academy from Arkansas on Friday, March 13, before leaving for Gulf Shores on Saturday March 14.