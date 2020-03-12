GROVE - America’s Boating Club – Grand Lake offers a variety of courses relating to boating safety, operation, and handling and is offering a 1-day America's Boating Course (ABC) on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The course will run from 8:00 AM to approximately 6:00 PM at the Grove Visitor's Center (9630 US Highway 59N) (includes short break for lunch).

This is a general boating course that addresses boat characteristics, boat handling, boating emergencies, boating equipment requirements, and other boating considerations tailored to both new and long-time boat owners. The course also includes the opportunity to participate in On-the-Water Training (OTW) where students receive hands-on instruction in actually operating a boat.

Most boat insurance companies will offer up to a 10% discount on boat insurance rates to those receiving a certificate after completing this course.

The cost for the course is $39.00 per person ($52.00 for 2 sharing a book) payable at the commencement of the class.

Please contact Bob Russell at robren95@aol.com (email) or call 316-305-3272 to register for this course.