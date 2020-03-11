Thirty-six Seminole State College students were inducted into the Alpha Theta Nu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society for Two-Year Colleges at the Jeff Johnston Fine Arts Center on March 3.

Students are selected based on their scholarship, leadership and commitment to community. The chapter provides programs, organizes activities and encourages participation in community service projects.

Requirements for membership in the honor society include: enrollment at an accredited two-year college with a Phi Theta Kappa chapter and an overall GPA of 3.5 with a minimum of 12 credit hours completed.

SSC Educational Foundation Vice Chair Jeramy Rich served as the event’s guest speaker. Rich is an investor and entrepreneur. He is the owner of Capitol Resource Group, a legislative consulting firm. He owns an insurance agency in Okemah and recently purchased the Castle store in Castle, Okla. He has served the SSC Educational Foundation for 14 years. He and his wife Cambor reside in Prague, where they enjoy farming and ranching.

Assistant Professor of Business Jeff Cheng and Assistant Professor of Social Sciences Sam Rivera, who serve as the chapter’s current advisers, were also present at the induction.

SSC students inducted at the ceremony were: Rodney Ackerman of Holdenville, Katy Arthur of Lamar, Cale Ashcraft of Seminole, Kerri Benard of Seminole, Alison Coker of Bowlegs, Kelli Cooper of Okemah, Diana Cruces of Holdenville, Kandyce Davidson of Wewoka, Lenard Davis of Konawa, Adrianna Deere of Earlsboro, Kelsey Edminsten of Okemah, Carissa Eeds of Wewoka, Louis Fazio of Konawa, Bailey Henley of Shawnee, Sarah Immel of Seminole, Josie Jared of Tecumseh, Summer Johnson of Shawnee, A-yo Jones of Seminole, Caryn Leedom of Shawnee, Ernesto Martinez of Wewoka, Sydney McClaskey of Maud, Braden Melson of Davenport, Kacy Meyer of Shawnee, Autumn Orsburn of Seminole, Dali-Anre Owens of Seminole, Cami Rattan of Seminole, Stephanie Rivera of Wewoka, Brayden Rodden of Checotah, Amber Spain of Shawnee, Emily Stroup of Shawnee, Chance Tiffin of Tecumseh, Ronnie Trout of Okemah, Devin Tucker of Tulsa, Sydney Whaley of Seminole, Channing Wortham of Shawnee and Allison Holley of Seminole.