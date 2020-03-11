The Latin music group, Latin Mojo, will be performing at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art on Friday, March 13 at 7pm. This performance is part of the reception for the exhibition Bandits & Heroes, Poets & Saints: Popular Art of the Northeast of Brazil. This event is free and all are welcome. The reception is hosted by the Friends of the MGMoA.

Latin Mojo will be performing Brazilian music as well as explaining the instruments and musical styles used. Latin Mojo is an Oklahoma City based Latin music group with a repertoire of Spanish Pop hits, Salsa, music of Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, etc. Latin Mojo entertains and educates audiences in the different styles and rhythms from Latin America. Latin Mojo’s performance will make sure no one is sitting down, because their infectious music will make everyone get up and dance!

Bandits & Heroes, Poets & Saints: Popular Art of the Northeast of Brazil explores how the ancient cultures of Africa blended with indigenous and colonial Portuguese traditions to form the vibrant and complex cultural mosaic of modern Brazil. Engaging photographs and works of popular art, including sculptures, paintings, prints, religious objects, toys, and booklets of poetry will draw visitors into the complex and vibrant culture of the Northeast of Brazil and introduce the festivals, heroes, and spiritual traditions that give shape and meaning to the daily lives of the Nordestinos, common people of Brazil’s Northeast.

The exhibition explores how diverse traditions come together in the region and uses work by historical and contemporary artists to illuminate a fascinating history that reaches into modern Brazil. Throughout, the exhibition explores the resilience and vitality of modern-day descendants of Africa. Bandits & Heroes, Poets & Saints: Popular Art of the Northeast of Brazil will continue through March 15.

This exhibition has been made possible through NEH on the Road, a special initiative of the National Endowment for the Humanities. It is brought to you by Mid-America Arts Alliance. Bandits and Heroes, Poets and Saints: Popular Art of the Northeast of Brazil was organized by Con/Vida–Popular Arts of the Americas and the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Detroit, MI. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this exhibition do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus at 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Visit www.mgmoa.org for more information.

This exhibition is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Allied Arts, and the Mr. and Mrs. R. J. Wissinger Memorial Fund. For accommodations on the basis of disability or more information on this exhibit, call the museum at (405) 878-5300.