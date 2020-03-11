For some Bartlesville students across the public school district, finding a bed at night is top of mind.

Nearly 250 youth younger than 18 have been identified as displaced, which means they lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence, according to Sarah Rowe, family support coordinator at Bartlesville Public School District.

“This number includes younger children who are not school age as well as those who are home schooled and have siblings enrolled in the school district,” Rowe said.

The number of public school students experiencing homelessness in the U.S. has increased 15% in the past three years, reaching its highest number in more than a decade. More than 1.5 million students reported experiencing homelessness during the 2017-18 school year, according to a study by the National Center for Homeless Education.

While the number of displaced students in the Bartlesville district has declined in recent years, any student in this situation is a concern because he or she is at high risk of being unsuccessful in school.

“Each time that a student is relocated and enrolled in a new school, they lose educational time. They are set back, on average, six months from their peers, causing them to fall further behind educationally,” Rowe said. “Through no fault of their own, they suffer trauma from being separated from the teachers, friends, peers and school that they are familiar with.”

Due to their transient nature, many students transfer in and out of the district in a short period of time, according to Rowe.

“For many families, a parent loses their job, which can force them out of their home. In May 2019, we had several families that lost their homes due to the flooding,” Rowe said.

“For our older students, there may be a disagreement with their family and they choose to ‘couch surf’ with friends or other families, never knowing where they might be having to sleep every night,” she said.

They also may choose to move out and live with friends in an apartment and struggle to pay their rent and utility bills, much less be able to afford decent meals, Rowe added.

The school district provides training for teachers and school counselors to recognize the signs of homelessness, and then the district resources can be applied if needed.

“When a child is enrolled in BPSD, certain questions are asked to help identify those who might be in a displaced situation. This catches the vast majority of the students who qualify. Our counselors, registrars, secretaries, teachers, bus drivers and cafeteria workers are all trained on what to look for,” she said.

“Many children have been identified by these observant people and were given help. It is important for our workers to build relationships with our students so they know their habits and behaviors. Sometimes it is the smallest action of a child that can give an adult a clue that something has changed for that student.”

Some older students share may share their situation with friends and then encouraged to reach out to a teacher or counselor. In other instances, a teacher may notice that a student is sleeping in class, not eating in the cafeteria or wearing the same clothes for several days.

“We have had a few students who were identified by what they wrote or drew for a school assignment,” Rowe said.

When the signs of displacement appear, Rowe said, the teacher may choose to visit with the child or youth themselves, depending upon the grade level or time availability. They might decide to share the information with a school counselor or administrator and have them visit with the student to learn more.

“We have had students who have shown signs of anxiety because they know something is not right at home and they fear they will move again,” Rowe explained.

The district also provides referrals to social services in a safe and stress-free environment. Through comprehensive case management, the district works to remove barriers, provide opportunities, and promote academic success.

Once a student has been identified as displaced, the student also can receive other services that are needed. The district provides bus transportation for displaced students to their school of origin, so they can continue to attend the school in which they were originally enrolled in.

‘This gives the student a bit of stability in their life. These students may be moving across town to a new place to sleep, leaving their neighborhood friends behind. This is the choice of the family on where they want their child to attend, but we have found that if students continue with the teachers and classmates they know and are familiar, they tend to finish the school year stronger,” Rowe said.

The district also assists in making sure displaced students are nourished and are equipped with school supplies.

“Hunger and school supplies should not be an issue for any BPSD students, but especially for our displaced students. We have federal funding that is used specifically for displaced students to ensure that they are able to eat breakfast and lunch at school. This same funding allows us to provide school supplies and backpacks to our displaced students,” Rowe said.

“For other students, our sites are very resourceful in helping those in need with school supplies. Our nutrition department is wonderful in spotting students that are not eating and alerting counselors and administrators.”