Shawnee resident Ron Henderson, 77, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home.

Shawnee resident Ron Henderson, 77, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, at Liberty Baptist Church.

Ron was born Dec. 2, 1942, in Shawnee to Moses Milo Henderson and Hazel (Burns) Henderson.

He graduated from Shawnee High School in 1960 and later attended Okmulgee Tech. and O.B.U.

He married Karen June (Reed) in 1962, and they had two daughters, Renee and Brooke.

He later married Mary (King) in 1995.

In his younger years, he enjoyed going to O.U. games, riding motorcycles, and going to the lake.

Although Ron owned and operated Demco Printing in Shawnee for many years, he also found time to be active in the Jaycee’s, chairman of Shawnee Chamber of Commerce, Shawnee Business Person of the Year, sponsored “Friendliest Employee” program for over 10 years, produced and maintained the Shawnee Public Schools “Keep Howlin” newsletter for the last seven years, and served on the Shawnee Urban Renewal Authority Board for many years. He also enjoyed his two classic cars, taking them to car shows and winning numerous awards.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a step-son, Tony King.

Survivors include his wife Mary Henderson of the home; two daughters: Renee Wortham and husband Lance of Shawnee and Brooke Oliver and husband Mike of Oklahoma City; three grandchildren: Brianna Wortham, Channing Wortham, and Easton Oliver; one brother: Lanny Henderson and wife Lynn of Oklahoma City; and several other family members and friends.