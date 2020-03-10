Nancy Louise Pryor

Nancy Louise Pryor, 92, of Bartlesville, OK, died Sunday March 8, 2020 at The Journey Home. Nancy was born March 22, 1927 in Ottawa, KS, daughter of Fred P. Martin and Clara (Kapp) Martin and stepmother Charlotte Martin.

Nancy grew up in Ottawa and Topeka, KS. Following high school, Nancy attended Denison University and graduated from Kansas State University. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta and was Miss Kansas State.

She moved to Bartlesville to work for the Gas Service company as a cooking demonstrator and met the love of her life, Roland Pryor. She then took a job for a TV station in St. Louis, MO on a cooking program as a gourmet chef. Roland drove up most weekends to see her, and after one-year he enticed Nancy to move back Bartlesville to get married.

Roland and Nancy were united in marriage on May 19, 1956 in Topeka, KS. Roland was employed by Phillips Petroleum and Nancy was a stay at home Mom. Nancy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bartlesville and served on Meals on Wheels through the church for many years. She was also an active member of Kappa Alpha Theta local chapter and P.E.O.

Nancy enjoyed traveling to see her family in Connecticut and Texas. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and attended every sporting event, theater performance and graduation she could. She was still traveling on her own at 90 years old to see them!

Nancy is survived by her sister, Mary Alice McRae, of Topeka, KS. Additionally, she is survived by daughter, Holly Caskey and husband Dan, and son Martin Pryor and wife Megan; 5 grandchildren: John and Joe Caskey and Justin, Lauren and Mitchell Pryor. Along with a host of other relatives and dear friends.

A memorial service to honor Nancy’s life will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, March 12 at the First Presbyterian Church of Bartlesville. A private interment will be observed by the family. In lieu flowers, contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 505 S.E. Dewey, Bartlesville, OK 74003, The Journey Home, 900 NE Washington Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74006 or to a charity of your choice.

