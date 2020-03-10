The Panthers of Harrah scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to upend McLoud 4-2 Monday.

HARRAH — The Panthers of Harrah scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to upend McLoud 4-2 Monday.

McLoud pitcher Hunter Ryan had a respectable outing despite losing. He gave up seven hits, whiffed nine and walked four in a six-inning stint.

Shea Morrison, Harrah’s starter and winner, allowed one run (unearned) on three hits. He registered eight strikeouts and walked three in six innings. Blake Tabor, who pitched the final inning for the Panthers, permitted one run and one hit.

McLoud’s Zakery Conover, Brenden Howard, Gabriel Swymeler and Sammy Keller collected one single each.

Saturday, McLoud fell 11-5 to Chandler as nine of the victors’ runs were unearned. Chandler had just five hits.

Nathan Eaton, the McLoud starter, threw a four-hitter in his 5 2/3 innings of work. He fanned five but eight of the 10 runs charged to him were unearned.

McLoud recorded 10 hits with Swymeler going 3 for 4 and driving in two runs. Howard doubled and Wesley Olds singled twice.

McLoud, 0-3, will be home against Harrah at 5 p.m. today.

Chandler is slated to be home today against Cascia Hall.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.