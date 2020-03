JAY - Jay Bulldogs basketball players were named to 2020 Verdigris Valley Boy’s All Conference; Senior Brody Winfield and Junior Loran Kirk.

Also named as honorable mention; Seniors Kaden Budder, Justin Noblin and Kobe Sixkiller.

Head Coach Jay Fleming was very proud of the five guys and proud of his team overall.

“The team has passed the ball as well as we have all season long,” said Fleming, referencing how the team improved.