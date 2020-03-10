MIAMI - The Jay Bulldogs, the Kansas Comets and the Colcord Hornets all took part in the Northeast Oklahoma Regional Powerlifting meet on Saturday, March 7, in Miami.

Jay took first in Class 3A, while Kansas took fourth in Class 2A and Colcord took fourth in Class A.

Jay Bulldogs

The Bulldogs bested the field with 100 points, beating Mannford (70), Locust Grove (46), Berryhill (38), Inola (24), Vinita (22), Okmulgee (0) and Verdigris (0).

The team has seven athletes heading to the State competition on Friday, March 13, at El Reno High School. Those athletes are Leo Feregrino, Toyzong Vong, Kirby Wilcox, Dustin Duran, Weston Welch, Loran Kirk and Briar Ritter.

123 lbs. - 4, Leo Feregrino, squat 295, bench 165, deadlift 285. 5, Toyzong Vong, squat 315, bench 160, deadlift 255.

132 lbs. - 4, Kirby Wilcox, squat 270, bench 160, deadlift 290. 5, Dustin Duran, squat 275, bench 150, deadlift 280.

157 lbs. - 7, Oscar Apala, squat 325, bench 175, deadlift 370.

168 lbs. - 4, Weston Welch, squat 400, bench 225, deadlift 410.

181 lbs. - 4, Loran Kirk, squat 405, bench 245, deadlift 410. 9, Dallas Johnson, squat 315, bench 205, deadlift 390.

242 lbs. - 4, Briar Ritter, squat 485, bench 245, deadlift 490. 13, Dalton Tyner, squat 295, bench 175, deadlift 375.

275 lbs. - 7, Hayden Eberle, squat 420, bench 215, deadlift 460. 14, Johnny Williamson, squat 385, bench 205, deadlift 370.

HWT - 5, Kobe Sixkiller, squat 515, bench 240, deadlift 475.

Kansas Comets

The Comets placed fourth overall in Class 2A with 78 points. Kiefer won the meet with 139 points, followed by Wyandotte (88), Tahlequah Sequoyah (82), Kelleyville (63), Beggs (51), Keys (49), Chouteau (38), Haskell (37), Westville (24) and Morris (11).

Kansas has three athletes who will compete in the State Competition on Saturday, March 14, at El Reno High School. Jacob Jones, Hunter Pair and Tim Olinghouse will represent the Comets at the State level.

123 lbs. - 9, Jauyne Uhaler, squat 220, bench 120, deadlift 265.

145 lbs. - 15, Shelton Mitchell, squat 290, bench 145, deadlift 300.

157 lbs. - 29, Trae Foster, squat 0, bench 180, deadlift 375.

168 lbs. - 12, Kaiden Osbourn, squat 305, bench 150, deadlift 370. 15, Kaleb Robrahn, squat 275, bench 150, deadlift 315.

181 lbs. - 6, Josiah Tehee, squat 365, bench, 175, deadlift 415.

198 lbs. - 9, Robert Honaker, squat 400, bench 235, deadlift 385. 11, Sylvester Slamons, squat 370, bench 195, deadlift 405. 12, Wiliam Hall, squat 330, bench 215, deadlift 405.

220 lbs. - 1, Jacob Jones, squat 500, bench 265, deadlift 535. 16, Connor Hancock, squat 245, bench 135, deadlift 345.

242 lbs. - 16, Daylan Wolfram, squat 330, bench 175, deadlift 420.

275 lbs. - 3, Hunter Pair, squat 475, bench 270, deadlift 495. 8, Lonnie Berridge, squat 365, bench 265, deadlift 445.

HWT - 3, Tim Olinghouse, squat 565, bench 290, deadlift 535.

Colcord Hornets

The Hornets placed fourth in Class A with 75 points. Fairland won the meet with 96 points, followed by Afton (90), Quapaw (82), Commerce (68), Hominy (26), Pawhuska (18), Mounds (16), Ketchum (14), Liberty (4), Pawnee (1), OBA (0), Porter Consolidated (0), Stround (0) and Woodland (0).

Colcord has four athletes going to the State Competition on Saturday, March 13, in El Reno. Blake Gonzales, Reece Beachamp, Trey Duncan and Kyle King will represent the Hornets at the State meet. Gonzales was also named squat lifter MVP of the meet, as well as total MVP.

145 lbs. - 21, Stormy Odle, squat 0, bench 155, deadlift 325.

157 lbs. - 1, Blake Gonzales, squat 480, bench 250, deadlift 500. 6, Reece Beachamp, squat 280, bench 195, deadlift 435.

168 lbs. - 6, Trey Duncan, squat 350, bench 235, deadlift 405.

181 lbs. - 10, Trent Lynch, squat 300, bench 235, deadlift 375.

198 lbs. - 1, Kyle King, squat 500, bench 250, deadlift 475.

245 lbs. - 10, AJ Nichols, squat 410, bench 225, deadlift 435. 19, Zach Duncan, squat 325, bench 200, deadlift 350.

275 lbs. - 7, Eric Myer, squat 385, bench 265, deadlift 425.