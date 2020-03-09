OWASSO - The Grove track team hit the ground running on Friday, March 6, at the 2020 Owasso High School Track Invitational.

The team took part in eleven events. The boys team competed in six events, while the girls team competed in five. All of the events were running events.

Lady Red Results

The Lady Red track team finished in twelfth place out of 14 teams with seven points. Owasso won the event with 120.5 points, followed by Bixby (108), Edmond North (102.5), Collinsville (60), Bartlesville (41), Muskogee (35), Claremore (32), Sapulpua and Broken Arrow (21), Okmulgee (20), Sand Springs (15), Union (5), Claremore B (1) and Unattached runners earned (24).

100m Hurdles - 3, Anastasia Pace, 17.43.

100m Dash - 26, Danielle Kelly, 14.65. 32, Saidee Merrill, 14.99. 35, Abbie Dighero, 15.19. 42, Kaitlyn Kraft, 15.58. 43, Seidy Aguilar, 15.73. 47, Allison McPherson, 15.98. 50, Morgan Hensley, 16.76.

400m Dash - 16, Kelly, 1:13.72. 19, Kraft, 1:15.72. 26, McPherson, 1:21.26.

300m Hurdles - 8, Pace, 52.20.

200m Dash - 24, Dighero, 31.36. 37, Kraft, 33.46. 38, Aguilar, 33.51. 41, McPherson, 34.29. 43, Hensley, 35.71.

Ridgerunner Results

The Ridgerunner track team finished sixteenth out of seventeen teams, earning 3.5 points. Edmond Memorial won the meet with 175 points, followed by Owasso (88), Bartlesville (72), Edmond North (67), Bixby (43), Claremore (37), Muskogee and Collinsville (33), Edmond Memorial B (22), Sand Springs (16), Sapulpua and Broken Arrow (8), Okmulgee (5), Bixby B and Union (4) and Sand Springs B (1.5)

4x800m Relay - 12, Grove High School, 8:56.02.

100m Dash - 15, Mason Baxter, 12.15. 45, Carter McCarthy, 13.14. 54, James Tims, 13.54. 61, Collin Vang, 14.11.

800m Run - 10, Carson Trimble, 2:07.80. 16, Graham Dills, 2:16.56.

300m Hurdles - 11, Baxter, 44.78. 16, McCarthy, 47.00. 20, Tims, 52.02.

200m Dash - 7, Trimble, 24.20. 32, Dills, 25.86. 40, Joel Martin, 26.38. 61, Vang, 28.81.

1600m Run - 7, Jackson Kernan, 4:47.75.

The team will compete again on Friday, March 27, in Bartlesville.