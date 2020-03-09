Sarah’s Persimmon Cookies

Over the last 10 years of my working career, I spent most of it in Delaware County, Oklahoma. During this timeframe I was able to meet many people living in that area. I also spent a lot of my non-working time in that area as well.

While spending much time in the area, I was introduced to a few different things I was not familiar with. Off the top of my head, things that come to mind is, gigging for Sucker Fish, hog frys and other things. One thing that I was able to learn right away was that there was no shortage of good cooks in the area. I met several, male and female.

I would usually be introduced to these people through community functions, such as fund raisers, etc. Many times a fund raiser being held in the area would consist of a fish or hog fry. Some of the food I experienced at these functions was fantastic. I remember one particular hog fry I attended and experienced eating the best fry bread I had ever had in my life! The bread was PERFECT! It was tender and cooked to perfection. After eating, I asked a friend of mine if I could meet the Native American lady who was preparing the fry bread. I was introduced, and had a nice visit with the lady as she explained to me how she prepared her bread and showed me how to make it. Well, a long story short, when I came home to prepare the fry bread, it was the best I had ever made, but still not in the league of bread made by this lady!

Another lady I became acquainted with during this timeframe was Sarah Shotpouch Adams. Sarah is a close friend to a special friend of mine. Sarah would come to my friend’s house and they would go walking together. Many times, Sarah would bring some of her recipes with her for me to try, while they were out walking. It didn’t take long for me to figure out that Sarah was a GREAT cook! I can’t remember now what all she had brought down for us to try? Although, everything she brought us was delicious, there were two different recipes that stood out in my mind. One was apple dumplings, and the other was persimmon cookies. I had never had neither of these deserts before. Although, I had heard of apple dumplings, I had never eaten them till I had hers. Persimmon cookies, I had never even heard of! To be perfectly honest, I had heard of persimmons my whole life, but wouldn’t know what one looked like if you stuck in front of me. Well, I started quizzing Sarah about the cookies and was finally able to get the recipe from her. The next step, before I could make these cookies was to figure out what a persimmon looked like and how to get the pulp from it. Well, Sarah saved the day for me, by bringing me some persimmon pulp to make the cookies with. So, I placed the pulp in the freezer, and it was probably a year later before I ever got around to making the cookies. But when I did, they were more than worth the wait!!! Today, I’m sharing with you that recipe she gave me, and recommend NOT waiting a year before making these cookies, because they are delicious!!!

Sarah’s Persimmon Cookies

1 ½ cups shortening

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon cinnamon

4 ½ cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

Pinch of salt

1 cup persimmon pulp

1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

1 teaspoon vanilla

Mix all ingredients together and bake at 350 degrees.