MIAMI - The 4A Northeast Powerlifting Regionals were held in Miami on Friday and Saturday, March 6-7.

The Ridgerunners took 22 athletes to the competition. Ten of those athletes placed in the top ten. Three of those athletes, Thatcher Crawford, Grant Wakeland and Kadian Forbis, will compete at the State competition on Friday and Saturday, March 13-14.

Grove placed fourth in 4A with 80 points. Miami won the meet with 243 points, followed by Bristow (143), Hilldale (92), Cleveland (70), Cushing (44) and Stilwell (29).

123 lbs. - 6, Thatcher Crawford, squat 275, bench 170, deadlift 285. 15, Ty Davis, squat 110, bench 115, deadlift 190.

132 lbs. - 6, John Lowery, squat 250, bench 155, deadlift 185. 8, Tyler Helton, squat 225, bench 150, deadlift 250.

145 lbs. - 3, Grant Wakeland, squat 270, bench 205, deadlift 355.

157 lbs. - 18, Gaven Mendoza, squat 270, bench 0, deadlift 380. 26, Braden Pittman, squat 280, bench 0, deadlift 0.

168 lbs. - 2, Kadian Forbis, squat 430, bench 255, deadlift 425. 8, Cole Buchholz, squat 280, bench 230, deadlift 345. 12, Logan Hargrove, squat 355, bench 0, deadlift 350.

181 lbs. - 7, Eddy James, squat 315, bench 215, deadlift 390. 11, Jesse Arnall, squat 315, bench 185, deadlift 350. 15, Richard Rowan, squat 300, bench 195, deadlift 300.

198 lbs. - 6, Kade Sharp, squat 315, bench 215, deadlift 390. 13, Cooper Edwards, squat 340, bench 175, deadlift 340. 14, Matt Bush, squat 290, bench 175, deadlift 360.

220 lbs. - 14, Boston Morrow, squat 310, bench 310, deadlift 375.

242 lbs. - 8, Nicholas Jackson, squat 375, bench 260, deadlift 450. 9, Josh Wright, squat 400, bench 200, deadlift 450. 20, Ben Johnson, squat 0, bench 0, deadlift 0.

275 lbs. - 19, Alec Hall, squat 245, bench 200, deadlift 335.

HVY - 12, Zach Bush, squat 280, bench 205, deadlift 400.