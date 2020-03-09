GROVE - The Grove Area Merchants Association has coordinated the 2020 Spring Open House, taking place on Friday and Saturday, March 13-14.

The open house features deals and discounts at local merchants for grand savings on Grand Lake.

Participating merchants:

Den of Uniquity - Spin for a discount, up to 25% off

Time After Time Flea Market - 10% off all purchases

Note-Able Outdoor Living - 15% off discount on all purchases, drawing for folding adirondack chair

Rustic Rehab - Sales throughout the store, door prizes and sweet treats.

Mulligans - Open to the public on March 13-14. Half-price appetizer with the purchase of a meal, limit one per table and customer must mention "Spring Open House"

Patricia Island Country Club - 25% off regular apparel prices in the Pro Shop, must mention "Spring Open House"

Fired Up at Grand Lake - 10% store wide, must mention "Open House"

Tulsa Diamond House - 50% off all silver

The Rusty Willow - 15% off storewide, excludes plants, florals and consignments

Grand Lake Sports Center - Various discounts throughout store

Checkered Past - Free soft drink with purchase of sandwich or wrap

French Girls Farm - 10% off discount

Second Chance Thrift Shop - 20% off storewide

Raggedy's Cafe - 10% off purchase, must mention "Spring Open House"

The Muddy Pearl - 25% off storewide

Second Chance Pet Rescue - Free microchip with adoption

Jana Jae's Gallery Southwest - 50% off clothing and 30% off signed and numbered prints and framed art

Minerva Canna - 20% off flower, 10% off edibles, CBD, glass and accessories and 30% off apparel

Rib Crib - Free appetizer with the purchase of two entrees

Grove's Royal Liquor - 5% off all products: liquor, beer, wine, mixers and gift items, no limit

Grand Panache - Free wine for all shoppers of age and a free gift with $100 purchase

New Life Wellness Spa - complimentary day spa visit for those who stop by

Tristah's Boutique - 25% off storewide

Crawford's Bakery and Cafe - 10% off all purchases