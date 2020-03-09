GROVE - The Grove Area Merchants Association has coordinated the 2020 Spring Open House, taking place on Friday and Saturday, March 13-14.
The open house features deals and discounts at local merchants for grand savings on Grand Lake.
Participating merchants:
Den of Uniquity - Spin for a discount, up to 25% off
Time After Time Flea Market - 10% off all purchases
Note-Able Outdoor Living - 15% off discount on all purchases, drawing for folding adirondack chair
Rustic Rehab - Sales throughout the store, door prizes and sweet treats.
Mulligans - Open to the public on March 13-14. Half-price appetizer with the purchase of a meal, limit one per table and customer must mention "Spring Open House"
Patricia Island Country Club - 25% off regular apparel prices in the Pro Shop, must mention "Spring Open House"
Fired Up at Grand Lake - 10% store wide, must mention "Open House"
Tulsa Diamond House - 50% off all silver
The Rusty Willow - 15% off storewide, excludes plants, florals and consignments
Grand Lake Sports Center - Various discounts throughout store
Checkered Past - Free soft drink with purchase of sandwich or wrap
French Girls Farm - 10% off discount
Second Chance Thrift Shop - 20% off storewide
Raggedy's Cafe - 10% off purchase, must mention "Spring Open House"
The Muddy Pearl - 25% off storewide
Second Chance Pet Rescue - Free microchip with adoption
Jana Jae's Gallery Southwest - 50% off clothing and 30% off signed and numbered prints and framed art
Minerva Canna - 20% off flower, 10% off edibles, CBD, glass and accessories and 30% off apparel
Rib Crib - Free appetizer with the purchase of two entrees
Grove's Royal Liquor - 5% off all products: liquor, beer, wine, mixers and gift items, no limit
Grand Panache - Free wine for all shoppers of age and a free gift with $100 purchase
New Life Wellness Spa - complimentary day spa visit for those who stop by
Tristah's Boutique - 25% off storewide
Crawford's Bakery and Cafe - 10% off all purchases