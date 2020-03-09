The following items were filed Feb. 29 to March 6, 2020, in Delaware County District Court. The information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.
Felonies
Beamer, Cara Kristen , Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Second
Griffin, Creel E., Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Second
Hunsaker Jr., Robert Dean , Possession of Firearm After Former Felony Conviction
Landrum, Michael Kit , Domestic Assault and Battery By Strangulation
Loudermiller, Joe Edward , Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Third
Woodworth, Yvonne , Bail Jumping - PR Bond
Misdemeanors
Atkinson, James Joel, Leaving Scene of Accident Damaged Fixture
Barnes, Sonya, Larceny of Merchandise From Retailer
Blackfox, Kaleb, Possession of CDS - Methamphetamine
Bookless, Tina Lavon, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Christie, Angela Nicole Kaye, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked
Cox, Chance Morgan, Possession of CDS - Marijuana
Crittenden, Stephanie Louise, Assault and Battery
Emberson, Randy Lee, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Aggravated
Frazier, Mariah, Possession of CDS - Marijuana
Gamarro, Jonny, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Gerlach, David, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked
Haney, Christian, Assault and Battery
Hargrove, Jayden, Public Intoxication
Johnson, Tanner Trace, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked
Jones, Christopher D., Domestic Abuse - Assault & Battery
Leroy, Kevin Thomas, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked
Lopez, Nathan Arce, Attempted Breaking and Entering Dwelling Without Permission
Loveall, Jarod, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked
Morgan, Gregory L., Actual Physical Control of Vehicle Under the Influence
Roberson, Rebecca, Possession of CDS - Methamphetamine
Rodarmel, Deanne L, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Russell, Brett Howard, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked
Terven, Rocky Lee, Threatening To Perform Act of Violence
Vann, Daran Lain, Obstructing An Officer
Walters, Brian Edward, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked
Wolfe, Casey Lynn, Threatening To Perform Act of Violence
Protective Orders
Sisco, Jillone H. Vs. Murdock, Tessa
Sisson, Johni Jean Vs. Sisson, Jessey Cole
Marriage Licenses
Garcia Moreno, Eduardo and Castillo Mandujano, Maria
Crockett, Jay Todd and Hicks, Elizabeth Ann
Shultz, Charles Stephen and Alexander, Vickie Jo