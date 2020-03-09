The following items were filed Feb. 29 to March 6, 2020, in Delaware County District Court. The information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.

Felonies

Beamer, Cara Kristen , Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Second

Griffin, Creel E., Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Second

Hunsaker Jr., Robert Dean , Possession of Firearm After Former Felony Conviction

Landrum, Michael Kit , Domestic Assault and Battery By Strangulation

Loudermiller, Joe Edward , Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Third

Woodworth, Yvonne , Bail Jumping - PR Bond

Misdemeanors

Atkinson, James Joel, Leaving Scene of Accident Damaged Fixture

Barnes, Sonya, Larceny of Merchandise From Retailer

Blackfox, Kaleb, Possession of CDS - Methamphetamine

Bookless, Tina Lavon, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Christie, Angela Nicole Kaye, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked

Cox, Chance Morgan, Possession of CDS - Marijuana

Crittenden, Stephanie Louise, Assault and Battery

Emberson, Randy Lee, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Aggravated

Frazier, Mariah, Possession of CDS - Marijuana

Gamarro, Jonny, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Gerlach, David, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked

Haney, Christian, Assault and Battery

Hargrove, Jayden, Public Intoxication

Johnson, Tanner Trace, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked

Jones, Christopher D., Domestic Abuse - Assault & Battery

Leroy, Kevin Thomas, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked

Lopez, Nathan Arce, Attempted Breaking and Entering Dwelling Without Permission

Loveall, Jarod, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked

Morgan, Gregory L., Actual Physical Control of Vehicle Under the Influence

Roberson, Rebecca, Possession of CDS - Methamphetamine

Rodarmel, Deanne L, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Russell, Brett Howard, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked

Terven, Rocky Lee, Threatening To Perform Act of Violence

Vann, Daran Lain, Obstructing An Officer

Walters, Brian Edward, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked

Wolfe, Casey Lynn, Threatening To Perform Act of Violence

Protective Orders

Sisco, Jillone H. Vs. Murdock, Tessa

Sisson, Johni Jean Vs. Sisson, Jessey Cole

Marriage Licenses

Garcia Moreno, Eduardo and Castillo Mandujano, Maria

Crockett, Jay Todd and Hicks, Elizabeth Ann

Shultz, Charles Stephen and Alexander, Vickie Jo