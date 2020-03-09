JAY - The 2020 Delaware County Spring Livestock Show took place on the Delaware County Fairgrounds on Wednesday through Saturday, March 4-7.

The weather was picture perfect this year as opposed to blizzards, tornadoes and rainstorms that have plagued past fairs.

Wednesday, March 4, was weigh-in for steers; Thursday, March 5, was weigh-in for goats, then enter heifers and steers in place followed by the goat show, then the beef show.

Friday, March 6, was weigh-in for hogs and sheep, followed by the sheep show and then the hog show.

Saturday, March 7, was the wrap up with the Premium Bidder’s chuck wagon dinner, followed by the Premium Sale.

Grand Champion Market Hog – Cooper Frazier, Jay FFA

Reserve Grand Market Hog – Marisa Rowe, Grove FFA

Grand Champion Show Ring Steer – Brant Pollan, Starr 4H

Champion Rate of Gain Steer – McKay Johnson, Oaks FFA

Grand Champion Heifer – Hannah Dozier, Grove, FFA

Reserve Grand Champion Heifer – Caleb Holcombe, Jay, FFA

Grand Champion Market Lamb – Hagen Horney, Leach 4H

Reserve Grand Market Lamb – Rylee Caswell, Grove FFA

Grand Champion Market Goat – Lila Sherman, Jay FFA

Reserve Grand Market Goat – Ryan Stimpert, Grove FFA